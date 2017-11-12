11/12/17

What Happened to America First?

As President Trump made headlines for seemingly questioning America’s intelligence community over Russian meddling in the 2016 election, our panel asks what happened to one of Trump’s signature phrases. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

GOP under pressure as Roy Moore maintains innocence
7 hours 49 min ago
Brazile: I want to contribute to "healing" of Dem party
7 hours 17 min ago
Trump meets controversial Philippines leader Duterte
9 hours 20 min ago
Sen. Toomey: Roy Moore should 'step aside'
Is there a way out of Moore scandal for AL voters?
12 hours 41 min ago
VA Lt. governor-elect discusses historic win
8 hours 51 min ago
Papadopoulos’ real role during Trump campaign questioned
What happened to Sgt. La David Johnson?
Who does the NRA really answer to?
Why Alabama voters continue to support Roy Moore

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL