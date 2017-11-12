11/12/17

Warner on Russia investigation: We want to hear from Donald Trump Jr.

Sen. Mark Warner, the vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, says the next steps of the Russia investigation could include calling back Michael Cohen, Jared Kushner and a possible public testimony from Donald Trump Jr. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

