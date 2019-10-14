The Nixonian 'smoking gun' from Trump impeachment probe

Pres. Richard Nixon was forced out of office partly because of incriminating statements on secret tapes, while Pres. Trump is now under fire for incriminating statements about his Ukraine plot that me made in public. Renowned presidential historian Michael Beschloss & veteran DC journalist Eleanor Clift discuss the parallels and contrasts in these cases in the context of the current impeachment probe against Trump, plus lessons from the Clinton case. The experts also discuss how Trump’s conduct fits with some of the fears of the Founding Fathers who drafted the impeachment section of the Constitution, in this discussion from an MSNBC special hosted by Ari Melber.