10/22/17

Manchin: "Wouldn't be wise" to campaign with Clinton

Description: Sen. Joe Manchin joins Kasie DC to talk healthcare and the opiod epidemic. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Pelosi: John Kelly 'needs to set the record straight'
9 hours 5 min ago
Rep. Wilson: Niger will be 'Trump's Benghazi'
8 hours 37 min ago
Female senators reveal #MeToo stories
Former presidents seem to critique Trump's rhetoric
6 hours 41 min ago
What's the U.S.'s role in Niger?
8 hours 25 min ago
Schumer: All 48 Democrats support health care deal
Report: O’Reilly settled sex harassment claim for $32M
What will 50 years of history reveal with JFK archives?
Are retirement savings in jeopardy with new GOP tax plan?
Trump to allow classified 'JFK files' to be released

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL