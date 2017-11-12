11/12/17

Democratic Chair: “Door is certainly wide open” to take back...

House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Joe Crowley says the chances are now “probably more than 50 percent” that Democrats can take back their majority in the House of Representatives ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

GOP under pressure as Roy Moore maintains innocence
7 hours 47 min ago
Brazile: I want to contribute to "healing" of Dem party
7 hours 16 min ago
Trump meets controversial Philippines leader Duterte
9 hours 19 min ago
Sen. Toomey: Roy Moore should 'step aside'
Is there a way out of Moore scandal for AL voters?
12 hours 40 min ago
VA Lt. governor-elect discusses historic win
8 hours 49 min ago
Papadopoulos’ real role during Trump campaign questioned
What happened to Sgt. La David Johnson?
Who does the NRA really answer to?
Why Alabama voters continue to support Roy Moore

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL