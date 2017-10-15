10/15/17

Speaker Ryan on death, taxes and Breitbart

House Speaker Paul Ryan sits down for an EXCLUSIVE with Kasie Hunt. Ryan speaks of anxiety in America to tax reform on "Kasie D.C." You can watch Kasie DC every Sunday from 7 to 9pm Eastern, right here on MSNBC. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Iran, Tillerson and the future of the nuclear deal
13 hours 8 min ago
Haley: ‘You’re going to see us stay’ in Iran deal
Tillerson again refuses to say if he called Trump a 'moron'
Steve Bannon and the war on the GOP establishment
12 hours 35 min ago
Rep. Cohen: One Republican considering Trump impeachment
10 hours 43 min ago
Producer on Weinstein allegations: 'Complicity is on all of us'
Is President Trump taking U.S. to brink of war?
Fact check: Does immigration hurt U.S. workers?
Academy expels Weinstein amid sexual misconduct claims
Trump puts Obama's legacy on chopping block

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL