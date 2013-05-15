The Company Memo: Wednesday, May 15, 2013

The Justice Department announced a criminal investigation into the IRS, which improperly targeted Tea Party and conservative groups for extra scrutiny ahead of the election.

And the DOJ itself is on defense after revealing Monday that it had acquired two months worth of phone records from AP journalists in secret, as part of a leak investigation.

As controversy over the attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi continue to plage the administration, the White House is trying to distance itself from the scandals.