The Company Memo: Wednesday, April 10, 2013

The budget and gun control are topping Wednesday’s agenda, with an 11 AM ET speech by President Obama on his new budget proposal, which has the left fired up over cuts to cost of living increases for social security. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Pat Toomey, R-Penn., are expected to announce a breakthrough deal on background checks. A vote on a gun control proposal could come on Thursday.

msnbc Political Analyst and Mother Jones Washington Bureau Chief David Corn joins Jansing & Co. to talk about the controversy over the secret recording of Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell’s campaign, in which McConnell’s staff discussed targeting then-rumored opposing candidate Ashley Judd’s personal history. The FBI is now looking into how the meeting was taped.

And former New York Congressman Anthony Weiner and his wife, longtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin spoke with New York Magazine over the 2011 sexting scandal that led to his resignation. We’ll talk with Democratic strategist Alisha Moodie-Mills and Republican strategist John Brabender about whether Weiner can get back into the political ring.