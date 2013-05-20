The Company Memo: Monday, May 20, 2013

After last week’s controversy on three fronts – The IRS targeting Tea Party and conservative groups, the administration’s response to the Benghazi attack, and the DOJ’s subpoena of AP phone records – how does the Obama administration get back on track? We’ll speak with BuzzFeed’s McKay Coppins and Politico’s Manu Raju.

Plus, is the IRS buzz giving Tea Party politicians like Rand Paul and Ted Cruz an early lift ahead of the 2016 election? We’ll ask the strategists, Jason Stanford and Matt Schlapp.

And the fallout from crippling student might be hampering more than just students. Experts fear the inflation of the “college bubble” could hurt the American economy the way the “internet bubble” did in 2000 and the “housing bubble” did in 2009. We’ll have more details at 10 AM ET on Jansing & Co.