The Company Memo: Monday, February 4, 2013

President Obama heads to Minneapolis Monday afternoon to talk about gun violence in an effort to garner public support for his gun control proposals. We’ll talk it over with Rep. Keith Ellison, a Democrat from Minnesota, and Minneapolis Mayor RT Rybak.

Karl Rove’s influential Super PAC American Crossroads has a new agenda–and it’s rubbing Tea Party-types the wrong way. The “Conservative Victory Project” is backing candidates who are up against primary challenges from the far right. We’ll talk about Rove’s new strategy with former senior strategist to the Rick Santorum Campaign, John Brabender, and Democratic Congressman from Pennsylvania, Admiral Joe Sestak.

NBC’s Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel reports on the murder of a Staten Island woman in Istanbul, and NBC’s Chief Pentagon Correspondent Jim Miklaszewski unravels the disturbing details behind the murder of a former Navy SEAL by another combat veteran at a Texas shooting range.

Plus: We’re recapping the best–and worst–Super Bowl ads with Ad Week executive editor James Cooper.