Hugh Hewitt 11/04/17

One on one with Sen. Mitch McConnell

Join Hugh Hewitt as he chats with Senator Mitch McConnell on a variety of topics in this exclusive interview. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

House Intel picks up speed on Russia probe
13 hours 26 min ago
Lawrence: Trump is lying when he says 'believe me'
12 hours 3 min ago
Report: Page told Trump camp of Russia meetings
13 hours 53 min ago
Maddow: Trump is frustrated by independent justice
14 hours 20 min ago
Ex-Watergate lawyer: Russia probe heading 'toward' Trump
11 hours 53 min ago
Trump hints at DOJ targeting his opponent, which is illegal
14 hours 49 min ago
High stakes for Trump as he departs for first Asia trip
10 hours 11 min ago
Memo reveals details of Hillary Clinton-DNC deal
Trump blasts Bergdahl decision
Is Jeff Sessions in hot water?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL