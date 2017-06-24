06/24/17

One-On-One with CIA Director Mike Pompeo

Watch this first exclusive interview since CIA Director Pompeo took over the job. Hugh Hewitt sits down with CIA Director Mike Pompeo to discuss Trump, Terror and Iran. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

