Hardball with Chris Matthews 10/30/17

Will Trump fire Mueller?

As Robert Mueller makes his first criminal charges, Democrats are already stepping up efforts to protect the special counsel. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Manafort, Gates indicted for conspiracy, money laundering
11 hours 1 min ago
Fmr. Trump adviser pleads guilty to making false statements to FBI
9 hours 37 min ago
Facebook: Russian-backed election content reached 126M
59 min 20 sec ago
Schiff: Papadopoulos was on Senate Intel's radar
2 hours 50 min ago
Will President Trump fire Mueller?
32 min 19 sec ago
Swalwell: Ex-Trump adviser only told FBI truth once confronted
6 hours 1 min ago
Joe: This is happening today because Trump fired Comey
Who is Rick Gates?
Paul Manafort surrenders to the FBI
Mitchell: Likely Mueller won't make a statement

