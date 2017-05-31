Hardball with Chris Matthews 05/31/17

Who wants to work for Trump? Not many people

Press Secretary Sean Spicer may get fired soon. And President Trump may bring back former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump expected to withdraw from the Paris Agreement
3 hours 3 min ago
Kushner's strange meeting with a Russian banker
2 hours 16 min ago
Matthews: What are Flynn, Kushner and Trump hiding?
2 hours 36 min ago
WH gets camera shy amid possible staff shakeup
4 hours 6 min ago
French Pres. Macron was prepared for his crazy Trump handshake
1 hour 50 min ago
Clinton: Russia likely had American help to 'weaponize' '16 leaks
Joe Biden 2020? PAC launch fuels speculation
What can Comey legally say in public testimony?
Spicer suggests Trump's 'covfefe' tweet was not a mistake
Comey to testify in public next week

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL