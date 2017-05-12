Hardball with Chris Matthews 05/12/17

Tur: The admin's message can mutate daily

Nick Confessore, Harold Ford and Catherine Rampell discuss President Trump’s twitter rampage arguing that his surrogates cannot be expected to ‘stand at the podium with perfect accuracy.’ ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

