Hardball with Chris Matthews 06/12/17

What is Trump afraid of?

With news that Trump is considering firing Rob Mueller, Former Federal Prosecutor Paul Butler is wondering what the president wants to hide. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump's revised travel ban blocked again by appeals court
AG Jeff Sessions agrees to testify in public
4 hours 55 sec ago
What would happen if Trump tried to fire Mueller?
1 hour 29 min ago
D.C. AG suing Trump over business ties lays out lawsuit
2 hours 39 min ago
Assaulted reporter: Gianforte's sentence is 'appropriate'
5 hours 7 min ago
Dem Rep: Atmosphere on Capitol Hill has ‘never been worse’
Van Hollen: Attack on our election is an attack on ‘all of us’
Trump's supporters call for Mueller to be fired
Morning Joe: Trump supporters divided on his approach
Remembering the victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL