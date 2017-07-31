Hardball with Chris Matthews 07/31/17

WaPo: Trump dictated son’s misleading statement on Russia meeting

New developments from the Washington Post show that President Trump was involved in the misleading statements Donald Trump Jr made regarding his meetings with Russians. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WaPo: Trump dictated son’s misleading statement on Russia meeting
2 hours 17 min ago
With Mooch, Priebus and Spicer out: who’s next?
3 hours 7 min ago
Gen. Kelly gets clean slate on first day as Chief of Staff
2 hours 48 min ago
Matthews: Trump is in an endless state of chaos
2 hours 9 min ago
Baldwin: It’s time to stop Obamacare ‘sabotage’ efforts
3 hours 40 min ago
Comedian Richard Lewis: Trump a con but supporters are ‘good people’
Scaramucci out as WH Communications Director
WH on Scaramucci departure: 'This was the president's decision'
Welker: Scaramucci’s profanity-laced rant was last straw for WH staff
Will there be a bi-partisan health care solution?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL