Hardball with Chris Matthews 10/09/17

WaPo: Russian-linked ads found on Google

The Washington Post reported that Google has "found that tens of thousands of dollars were spent on ads by Russian agents who aimed to spread disinformation.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe on Pence's NFL walk-out: 'This was a stunt'
13 hours 59 min ago
Trump calls for tough new immigration reforms
2 hours 22 min ago
MaddowBlog: Republicans prioritizing re-election over telling public truth about Trump
3 hours 41 min ago
Melania Trump compares White House to political prison
12 hours 29 min ago
GOP Rep: ‘More of my colleagues should speak out’ against Trump
2 hours 56 min ago
Weinstein accuser Lauren Sivan: 'I was so shocked'
Corker warns Trump could put US on path to WWIII
Gloria Allred: Rumors swirling around Weinstein for years
Price: Some Trump dossier allegations are 'prescient'
Meryl Streep speaks out against Harvey Weinstein

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL