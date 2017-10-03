Hardball with Chris Matthews 10/03/17

WaPo: Russian Facebook ads aimed to stoke racial tensions

The Post is also reporting that "Russian operatives set up an array of misleading Web sites and social media pages to identify American voters susceptible to propaganda.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Trump compares hurricane death tolls in Puerto Rico
7 hours 26 min ago
Chuck: Why is it never the time to talk about gun violence?
2 hours 12 min ago
New details emerge about the guns used in Vegas shooting
4 hours 58 min ago
Mark Kelly on Vegas: People have a right to safety
2 hours 51 min ago
Trump: Las Vegas shooter a 'sick,' 'demented' man
11 hours 39 min ago
How the Vegas gunman modified guns to make them more lethal
4 hours 58 min ago
Trump and San Juan Mayor meet in Puerto Rico
7 hours 1 min ago
Maddow: 'We as a country decided we can't talk about guns'
Musician reveals he met a victim backstage before Vegas shooting
A Vegas survivor makes a remarkable journey home

