Hardball with Chris Matthews 09/20/17

WaPo: Manafort offered briefings to Kremlin linked billionaire

While there's no evidence that Manafort's overture was received "investigators believe that the exchanges created a potential opening for Russian interests.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Cassidy responds to Kimmel, says bill meets his 'test'
10 hours 44 min ago
Search continues for dozens of missing school children after quake
8 hours 17 min ago
Neil deGrasse Tyson blasts climate change deniers in government
7 hours 54 min ago
Celebrities team up with nat'l security experts to investigate Russia
1 hour 54 min ago
Susan Rice on Trump's UN speech: 'Inappropriate and over-the-top'
6 hours 46 min ago
Maddow: Trump reportedly paying legal bills with donations
Jimmy Kimmel: Cassidy lied to my face about healthcare
Joe: GOP once again trying to pass a terrible bill
Deadly hurricane bears down on Puerto Rico
Team Manafort responds to reports the Feds had him wiretapped

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL