Hardball with Chris Matthews 11/15/17

Vincent DiPierro: When shot, RFK asked if everyone was alright

Chris sits down with Vincent DiPierro, who was near Bobby Kennedy when he was shot and mortally wounded. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

