Hardball with Chris Matthews 01/09/17

Trump Watch: Streep Awakening

Chris Matthews reflects on Meryl Streep's comments about President-Elect Trump at the Golden Globes last night and how it will play into his own coverage of the Trump administration. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

from NBC News and MSNBC

