MSNBC Live 05/19/17

Trump Watch: A Potential for a Trump Catastrophe

If it becomes clear that Trump and his people became engaged with the Russians during last year's presidential election, the reason will be quickly understood. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Comey agrees to testify in open Senate hearing
2 hours 20 min ago
NYT: Trump told Russians firing 'nut job' Comey eased pressure on probe
5 hours 5 min ago
McClatchy: Congress told Russia probe now includes poss. cover-up
4 hours 27 min ago
GOP Rep: Some things about Trump admin. ‘give me pause’
3 hours 43 min ago
Joe reveals call with Pres. Trump over inauguration crowd
12 hours 47 min ago
DNC Chair Tom Perez against Lieberman for FBI Director
Rep. Maxine Waters: Rosenstein briefing 'a waste of time'
Rep. Cummings: Special counsel will bring 'some normalcy'
Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in sexting case
Source: Pence was kept in dark about Flynn problems

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL