01/13/17

Trump: The FBI was ‘very nice to her’

Chris Matthews sits down with his panelists to debate Trump’s morning rampage on twitter and FBI Director James Comey’s culpability in Hillary Clinton’s electoral loss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

John Lewis: ‘I don’t see Trump as a legitimate president’
O'Donnell: 'You did not lose your country'
20 hours 32 min ago
How do you keep the popular parts of Obamacare?
4 hours 38 min ago
Steve Harvey meets Trump at Trump Tower
5 hours 18 min ago
How Biden would have changed the 2016 race
6 hours 58 min ago
Lester Holt talks to Obama on last Air Force One trip
Clinton advisor: Comey 'needs to get his house in order'
The humility of POTUS and FLOTUS
Is Trump backing himself into a corner?
Ethics official: Trump's divestment plan inadequate

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL