Hardball with Chris Matthews 03/21/17

Trump takes a fall

Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., Matt Schlapp and David Leonhardt provide their take on President Trump’s history of controversial statements. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Remember when Trump slammed Clinton on FBI probe?
12 hours 19 min ago
Morning Joe: 'Yesterday was a turning point in this story'
14 hours 16 min ago
Follow Neil Gorsuch's SCOTUS confirmation hearing LIVE
John Dean: White House is 'in a cover up mode'
23 hours 25 min ago
Spicer remarks fly 'into the face of facts'
14 hours 7 min ago
Maddow: Russia seeks parity with US on cyber-power
Hayden: 'Weird' Trump-Russian coincidences in hearings
Comey speaks and the resistance comes to Congress
Schiff: Circumstantial evidence can be very powerful
What it was like inside the Comey hearing

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL