Hardball with Chris Matthews 07/13/17

Trump: Trump Jr's meeting "standard in politics"

President Trump's defense of his son taking that meeting with a Russian lawyer: Anyone would have done it. Even Donald Trump Junior said he would probably have done things differently in retrospect. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lewandowski: Notion of Trump campaign, Russia collusion is 'preposterous'
2 hours 55 min ago
Newest health care bill loses two GOP Senators’ support
6 hours 25 min ago
Trump tells French First Lady she's 'in such good shape'
GOP Sen: New health care bill gives states a 'better bang for their buck'
2 hours 46 min ago
President defends Trump Jr.: 'It's called opposition research'
GOP in crisis over Trump Jr.-Russia email revelation
21 hours 21 min ago
Trump adviser: Kushner's security clearance hasn't changed
Senate GOP leaders unveil health care bill
Parisians resigned to hosting Trump for Bastille Day
Trump: Claims of collusion 'dumbest thing I've ever heard'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL