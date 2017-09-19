Hardball with Chris Matthews 09/19/17

Trump says parts of the world are going to hell

The president's main focus was North Korea, a country that he threatened to wipe off the map. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Trump threatens to 'destroy' North Korea and 'Rocket Man'
Deadly earthquake shakes Mexico City, collapses buildings
4 hours 32 min ago
Iranian President warns of 'high cost' of pulling out of nuclear deal
4 hours 41 min ago
GOP Sen: ‘Much better off’ with new health care plan
2 hours 41 min ago
Senate cancels meeting with Trump attorney
5 hours 26 min ago
Manafort reportedly told he would be indicted
22 hours 42 min ago
Joe on 10 years: We can't thank you all enough
Why the latest GOP Obamacare repeal bill is the worst yet
Manafort wiretapped under secret court orders: NYT
Morning Joe celebrates 10 years together

