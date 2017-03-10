Hardball with Chris Matthews 03/10/17

Trump’s smear is sticking!

Annie Linskey, Howard Fineman and Malcolm Nance discuss the latest on Trump’s wiretapping charge and the pressure on FBI director Comey to take a stance. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Rep. King: Trump should 'purge' Obama appointees from WH
4 hours 49 min ago
Mitchell: State Dept. message is free press 'doesn't matter'
1 hour 51 min ago
Fmr. Comm. Dir.: Trump Transition "was aware" of Flynn's lobbying work
9 hours 41 min ago
DNC chair says Trump can't take credit for jobs report
10 hours 20 min ago
Rep: Health care bill will be "great flip-flop" in history
11 hours 41 min ago
Rep. King surprised by majority support for Obamacare
US added 235,000 jobs in February
Signs of continuing Russia influence in US raise alarm
HHS Secy say CBO is "woefully under performing"
MSNBC Legal Unit obtains Trump ethics emails

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL