Hardball with Chris Matthews 02/22/17

Trump’s first month: The good, the bad and the ugly

Montel Williams, Katy Tur, and Jonathan Capehart join Chris Matthews to review the first 33 days of President trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WH reverses Obama-era transgender bathroom protections
1 hour 32 min ago
Trump's trips to Florida costing taxpayers millions
5 hours 58 min ago
Deadline arrives for Dakota Access protesters to leave
5 hours 25 min ago
Smugglers sneaking drugs into US through legal ports
3 hours 55 min ago
Is Steve Bannon going against the wishes of Trump?
8 hours 34 min ago
Dem Rep: Multiple GOP won't fund 'stupid' wall
Anti-Defamation League: We've received a bomb threat
Fmr. Amb: Mexico relations are at worst in 25 years
Watch fires break out at Dakota Access Pipeline site
Joe: Here are the great lies about immigration

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL