Hardball with Chris Matthews 10/03/17

Trump: Puerto Rico should be proud more haven’t died

Vox has reported that current death toll numbers are most likely inaccurate because the government is not functioning enough to document the true death toll, which is likely to rise. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump compares hurricane death tolls in Puerto Rico
7 hours 24 min ago
Chuck: Why is it never the time to talk about gun violence?
2 hours 10 min ago
New details emerge about the guns used in Vegas shooting
4 hours 56 min ago
Mark Kelly on Vegas: People have a right to safety
2 hours 49 min ago
Trump: Las Vegas shooter a 'sick,' 'demented' man
11 hours 37 min ago
How the Vegas gunman modified guns to make them more lethal
4 hours 56 min ago
Trump and San Juan Mayor meet in Puerto Rico
6 hours 59 min ago
Maddow: 'We as a country decided we can't talk about guns'
Musician reveals he met a victim backstage before Vegas shooting
A Vegas survivor makes a remarkable journey home

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL