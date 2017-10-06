Hardball with Chris Matthews 10/06/17

Trump may decertify Iran Deal

According to the Washington Post, "President Trump's decision to decertify Iranian compliance with the nuclear deal could start a chain of events.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump admin to roll back Obama-era birth control mandate
8 hours 43 min ago
Mueller’s team interviewed Trump dossier author
1 day 32 sec ago
What could happen if Trump de-certifies the Iran nuclear deal
7 hours 49 min ago
As Pence visits, thousands in Puerto Rico still without water, electricity
6 hours 41 min ago
U.S. lost 33,000 jobs — the first decline in 7 years
11 hours 28 min ago
Trump cryptically hints at 'the calm before the storm'
Mobile devices banned from West Wing
Trump signed a law that could help mentally ill get guns
Pro-life Rep. resigns after asking mistress to have abortion
Trump furious at Tillerson over 'moron' comments

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL