Hardball with Chris Matthews 08/04/17

Trump leaves town with unfinished work

On the campaign trail, Trump frequently criticized President Obama for taking vacations. But Trump has spent about 30 percent, or 59 out of his 196 days in office, visiting a property that he owns. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump leaves town with unfinished work
1 hour 16 min ago
Matthews: Trump calls Mueller fake, but he's the real deal
52 min 15 sec ago
Everything you wanted to know about the Grand Jury
1 hour 30 min ago
Who should fall back after Trump’s wild week?
1 hour 56 min ago
Rep. Denny Heck: Trump can't lie to the FBI
1 hour 50 min ago
How will Trump's relationship with the GOP change after recess?
SCOTUS lawyer: Trump worst POTUS on free speech since Adams
'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli found guilty securities fraud
Sen. Hirono: 'Diplomatic route' is best for North Korea
Fmr. Mueller Chief Of Staff: Grand jury process is standard

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL