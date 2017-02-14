Hardball with Chris Matthews 02/14/17

Trump knew for weeks that Flynn wasn’t truthful

Susan Page, Glenn Thrush and David Ignatius join Chris Matthews to discuss General Flynn’s resignation and exactly when President Trump learned about Flynn’s communication with the Russians. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

