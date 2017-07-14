Hardball with Chris Matthews 07/14/17

Trump Jr came up with 7 days of excuses

The White House has been calling the Trump Jr meeting with a Russian lawyer a “nothingburger.” How much longer can the White House cling to this as their spin? ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

NYT’s Ken Vogel confirms translator was sixth person in Trump Jr. meeting
3 hours 49 min ago
EXCLUSIVE: Former Soviet counter intel officer attended Trump Jr. meeting
13 hours 4 min ago
Revised GOP health care bill already in jeopardy
3 hours 43 min ago
Maxine Waters: 'Surprised' that GOP is defending Trump
3 hours 33 min ago
Trump hires new lawyer amid Russia investigation
Trump says 'health care is hard' as GOP bill flounders
What we know about the Russian counter-intel official who met with Trump
Maddow: Russian 2016 propaganda likely needed U.S. help
Sen. Durbin: It's not the crime, it's the cover up
'This is jaw-dropping': Who else was in the room?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL