Hardball with Chris Matthews 12/27/16

Trump, Israel slam UN over settlement vote

Steve Kornacki and panel discuss Donald Trump's remarks on the United Nations, and Israel's response to a U.N. vote condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Kerry to speak 'candidly' on Israel
1 hour 52 min ago
GOP Rep: UN an anti-western breeding ground
3 hours 16 min ago
Why conflicts of interest will remain for Trump
13 hours 56 min ago
MaddowBlog: Would Obama have beaten Trump?
Obama greets Japanese PM for historic visit
8 hours 24 min ago
Debbie Reynolds honors daughter's death
Trump picks company lawyer for trade position
Third time's a charm? Obama sure of '16 win
MaddowBlog: Trump caught lying about foundation
Obama: 'I have to be quiet' after presidency

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL