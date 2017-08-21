Hardball with Chris Matthews 08/21/17

Trump expected to outline new Afghanistan strategy

President Trump will deliver a nationally televised prime-time address on a path forward in Afghanistan that may contradict with his campaign promises. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

1 hour 24 min ago
Matthews: How does Trump justify putting more troops in harm's way?
40 min 43 sec ago
Has Trump lost his standing to lead?
1 hour 10 min ago
Who's on Steve Bannon's enemy list?
1 hour 39 min ago
Trump looks at the solar eclipse without glasses
3 hours 17 min ago
ACLU will no longer defend hate groups protesting with firearms
Collins: 'Too difficult to say' if Trump will be 2020 nominee
Joe: The Trump WH needs to go forth and make friends
MaddowBlog: WH aide: 'You have no idea how much crazy stuff we kill'
Trump scores low approval in key states: poll

