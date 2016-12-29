Hardball with Chris Matthews 12/29/16

Trump dismissing Russia cyber threats?

Jim Woolsey, former Trump adviser, and former Defense Department chief of staff Jeremy Bash join MSNBC's Steve Kornacki to discuss how the Trump administration will address President Obama's retaliatory sanctions against Russia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Fmr. Rockette: Inaug performance is moral issue
1 hour 24 min ago
Analyst: Trump doesn't want to handle sanctions
2 hours 33 min ago
Obama: Russia's actions should be alarming
6 hours 43 min ago
Paul Ryan: Russia sanctions 'overdue'
6 hours 20 min ago
Rep.: Trump is violating the Logan Act
21 hours 48 min ago
Dems demand Trump cabinet tax returns
13 hours 34 min ago
Trump taking credit where credit is 'NOT' due
23 hours 16 min ago
MaddowBlog: Trump pulls same trick, it keeps working
Trump wants to pen own inaugural speech
14 hours 33 min ago
2016 deadly for police, new stat shows
12 hours 3 min ago

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL