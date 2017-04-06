Hardball with Chris Matthews 04/06/17

Trump considering military response to Syria

Richard Engel joins Chris Matthews to discuss President Trump potentially ordering retaliation against Syria. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Pres. Trump considering military options in Syria
2 hours 20 min ago
McCain: Trump 'clearly being tested' by Putin in Syria
3 hours 39 min ago
Jared Kushner: Trump's new Mr. Fix-It
4 hours 16 min ago
What's the political impact of the nuclear option?
4 hours 1 min ago
Joe: What the WH did is worse than firing Bannon
15 hours 17 min ago
Why won't Trump play golf with the Chinese leader?
Republicans use 'nuclear option' to clear the way for Gorsuch
Rep on China talks: Want POTUS 'to not embarrass us'
MaddowBlog: Facing ethics probe, Nunes steps down from Russia investigation
O'Reilly accuser describes alleged sexual harrasment

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL