Hardball with Chris Matthews 11/01/17

Trump blames terror attack on Schumer

Earlier today, President Trump blamed the attack, in part, on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Both Republicans and Democrats came to Schumer’s defense. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Federal charges filed against NYC terror suspect
2 hours 28 min ago
Why 'extreme vetting' can't prevent low-tech terror attacks
14 hours 13 min ago
Facebook exec: We saw pro-Russian actors on site in 2015
4 hours 28 min ago
Lewandowski: Aide never had a Trump email address
4 hours 31 min ago
Are Trump's comments clouding terror investigation?
2 hours 35 min ago
Trump blames Schumer for terror suspect being in the US
Is Paul Manafort a flight risk?
Google, Facebook, Twitter & Russia: A timeline
Papadopoulos' boss during campaign testifies before Grand Jury
Another fmr. Trump aide agrees to cooperate with Mueller

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL