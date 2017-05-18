Hardball with Chris Matthews 05/18/17

Trump:

Chris Van Hollen, who attended the Rosenstein briefing on the hill, said that Mueller has the ability for criminal prosecution. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump: Russia investigation is a 'witch hunt'
4 hours 45 min ago
Former CIA Acting Director: Trump putting U.S. in jeopardy
3 hours 1 min ago
Trump says he may pick a new FBI Director by Friday
5 hours 47 min ago
Murphy: It's 'clear as day' Trump planned to fire Comey before Dep. AG memo
3 hours 37 min ago
What is the role of a special counsel?
3 hours 23 min ago
Kinzinger on Russia probe: ‘I don’t see it as a witch hunt’
Inside Trump's loyalty to Michael Flynn
McCain: Another shoe drops in Russia probe every day
Chaffetz says he will resign from Congress June 30
GOP Rep.: Report Flynn acted as foreign agent 'extremely serious'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL