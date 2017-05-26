Hardball with Chris Matthews 05/26/17

The White House has secure lines. So why did Kushner want...

The Washington Post's Adam Entous tells Hardball that there's a link between the FBI's interest in Kushner and their new reporting ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WaPo: Kushner and Russian Amb. discussed setting up secret backchannel with Kremlin
1 hour 29 min ago
Trump White House readies ‘war room’ for Russia probe
2 hours 7 min ago
Panetta: Russians 'very successful' in undermining FBI credibility
3 hours 31 min ago
Senate Intel Committee requests Trump campaign docs
1 hour 12 min ago
Fmr. U.S. Ambassador to NATO: Trump's visit the 'worst' in decades
4 hours 26 min ago
Joe: 'My party is going straight to hell'
What’s really going on with U.S. sanctions on Russia?
What does it mean that FBI is eyeing Kushner?
Clinton hints Trump's presidency will end like Nixon
Maddow: Did Comey really ask for more 'resources?'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL