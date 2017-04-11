Hardball with Chris Matthews 04/11/17

The Road to Jonestown

Jeff Guinn joins Chris Matthews to discuss his new book the Road to Jonestown. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'I screwed up.' Watch Sean Spicer's apology.
Trump doesn't give Bannon a ringing endorsement
7 hours 31 min ago
MaddowBlog: Amid turmoil, Trump says of Bannon, 'I like Steve, but...'
4 hours 31 min ago
Trump lifts hiring freeze, but agencies face deep cuts
6 hours 19 min ago
Carter Page targeted by FISA warrant: WaPo
16 hours 50 min ago
Can Sean Spicer keep his job after Holocaust remarks?
14 hours 33 min ago
Swalwell: Page's Russia ties worth examining
16 hours 35 min ago
White House ineptitude shown in its spokesman
Did Bill O'Reilly just speak his last words on Fox News?
Trump's strong opinions on presidential golfing

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL