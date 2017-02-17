Hardball with Chris Matthews 02/17/17

Trump's reviews are in!

Heidi Przybyla, Sam Stein and McKay Coppin share the contrasting reviews on Trump's press conference by the Trump team and the media. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: Trump is the first sore winner we've ever seen
13 hours 31 min ago
April Ryan: Don't want to believe worst about yesterday
11 hours 57 min ago
Chuck Todd: Why won't Trump denounce anti-Semitism?
1 day 2 hours ago
Rep. Jeffries: Steve Bannon is 'a stone cold racist'
5 hours 27 min ago
Maddow: What it looks like when a president fails
22 hours 47 min ago
Report: Flynn may have committed felony
Trump loses again as travel ban dies in court
Rep. Cummings: We have GOP co-sponsor for bill to investigate Russian hacking
Watch: Trump on 'nuclear holocaust'
Trump in-laws' big baseball deal stumbles on French ambassadorship

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL