Hardball with Chris Matthews 06/08/17

The President has put forward no Russia policy

Ken Dilanian confirms that FBI Director James Comey was not an unpopular director while former FBI agent Clint Watts thinks Comey's remarks on US democracy were powerful. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Comey: White House lied ‘plain and simple’ about firing
Chris Matthews: This is going to end bad
1 hour 19 min ago
Lewandowski: Being under oath doesn’t mean Comey told truth
2 hours 29 min ago
Hoyer: ‘A lot of shoes yet to drop’ in Russia probe
2 hours 36 min ago
Fmr. Trump transition staffer: Russian investigation ‘a hoax’
4 hours 53 min ago
Did Trump obstruct justice?
WATCH: Key moments from Comey's testimony
Sen. Collins: Not appropriate that Comey ‘leaked’ memo
Trump atty. disputes Comey's testimony
Sen. Coons: Comey is right that Russia will come again

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL