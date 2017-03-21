Hardball with Chris Matthews 03/21/17

The art of President Trump's healthcare deal

Robert Costa and Eli Stokols discuss President Trump telling House members they could lose their seats in 2018 if they do not pass the new health care bill. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Remember when Trump slammed Clinton on FBI probe?
12 hours 21 min ago
Morning Joe: 'Yesterday was a turning point in this story'
14 hours 18 min ago
Follow Neil Gorsuch's SCOTUS confirmation hearing LIVE
John Dean: White House is 'in a cover up mode'
23 hours 27 min ago
Spicer remarks fly 'into the face of facts'
14 hours 10 min ago
Maddow: Russia seeks parity with US on cyber-power
Hayden: 'Weird' Trump-Russian coincidences in hearings
Comey speaks and the resistance comes to Congress
Schiff: Circumstantial evidence can be very powerful
What it was like inside the Comey hearing

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL