Congressman Ted Lieu says that Devin Nunes' lawyer threatened Lieu if he doesn't apologize for saying Nunes and Parnas conspired to 'undermine our own govt.' Lieu says, "I basically told Devin Nunes and attorney that they can take that letter and shove it." The House released new material tonight from Lev Parnas, including text messages that show extensive contact between Parnas and a staffer to Republican Congressman Devin Nunes.