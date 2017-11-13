Hardball with Chris Matthews 11/13/17

Ted Cruz pulls support for Roy Moore

Mitch McConnell said Monday that Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama "should step aside." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Moore taking page from Trump playbook as scandal grows
1 hour 37 min ago
Trump slammed for trusting Putin over U.S. intel
2 hours 3 min ago
Alabama Governor won't delay race involving Roy Moore
5 hours 11 min ago
McConnell says he believes Moore accusers, calls on him to quit race
Menendez jury deadlocked, deliberations to continue
4 hours 24 min ago
New accuser says Moore assaulted her when she was 16
Trump's Twitter habit threatens to overshadow Asia trip
Breaking down the Republican tax plan
Why are Polish nationals chanting pro-Nazi slogans?
Trump taps ex-drug company executive for HHS Secy

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL