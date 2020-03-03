Steve Kornacki gives a heartfelt tribute to Hardball host Chris Matthews on the day Matthews announced his retirement. "He knew the dark side of politics just like we all do. He knew about the ugly and unflattering aspects of humanity that politics can bring out and even reward, the things that rightly turn off so many Americans to all of it. But Chris could see something beyond that, he could see the possibility that politics could also be used for something noble, even amidst all that human frailty," said Kornacki.