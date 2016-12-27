Hardball with Chris Matthews 12/27/16

Spicer: Trump communicates in a bigger way

Steve Kornacki and panel discuss new concerns over Donald Trump's use of Twitter, and how Trump's communication style differs from past presidents. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Kerry to speak 'candidly' on Israel
1 hour 54 min ago
GOP Rep: UN an anti-western breeding ground
3 hours 17 min ago
Why conflicts of interest will remain for Trump
13 hours 58 min ago
MaddowBlog: Would Obama have beaten Trump?
Obama greets Japanese PM for historic visit
8 hours 26 min ago
Debbie Reynolds honors daughter's death
Trump picks company lawyer for trade position
Third time's a charm? Obama sure of '16 win
MaddowBlog: Trump caught lying about foundation
Obama: 'I have to be quiet' after presidency

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL