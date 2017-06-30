Hardball with Chris Matthews 06/30/17

Some Republicans thinking of repeal then replace

President Trump just endorsed the idea of repealing the Affordable Care Act and replacing it down the road. How are Republicans reacting to that? ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: WH wanted apology to make Nat'l Enquirer story disappear
13 hours 19 min ago
Is Trump breaking campaign promises on health care?
3 hours 33 min ago
Mika responds to Trump's tweets
13 hours 36 min ago
Gunman kills 1, wounds 6 at NYC hospital; then kills self
5 hours 12 min ago
Katy Tur's deep dive inside the Trump psyche
3 hours 13 min ago
Kris Kobach on voter-fraud panel: 'Why not look at the data'
The Trump resistance goes local
Sen. outlines proposal to unbundle repeal and replace efforts
GOP Gov. says repeal and delay 'doesn't sound like a good idea'
Trump: Repeal Obamacare, replace later

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL